Kilburn Times > Sport

Wealdstone encouraging local families to come watch with a new scheme

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:12 AM July 27, 2021   
National League side Wealdstone play home matches at Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone Football Club are delighted to announce a scheme to encourage families across Harrow and Hillingdon to return to watching football in a safe, friendly and affordable environment.

The club’s Bringing Families Back to Football campaign starts at our home National League game with Woking on Saturday, August, 21 our first game of the new season.

The first 500 under 16s to register at the stadium will receive a free season ticket and a free Wealdstone FC scarf as well as the chance to win one of 40 of the club’s newly launched kit in partnership with Kelme. 

Starting our second season back in the top flight of non-league football, we’ll be taking on the likes of Notts County, Southend, Grimsby, Stockport County, Chesterfield, Yeovil and Barnet amongst a host of high profile games.

Grab your chance to be part of the growing Stones following and get back to enjoying the unrivalled experience of watching live football as a family.

Those wishing to register to receive their season ticket and scarf should be accompanied by a paying adult at either the Woking game or subsequent promoted games until all places are taken. 

Non-League Football
North West London News

