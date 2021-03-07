Wealdstone slip to defeat at home to Halifax Town

Published: 8:06 AM March 7, 2021

Wealdstone let slip a first half lead as they were pegged back by a dominant FC Halifax Town side as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at The Vale.

A brilliant first half goal from Dennon Lewis put the Stones ahead, but second half strikes from Jake Hyde and Jack Earing sealed a deserved comeback for the visitors.

Wealdstone players celebrate a Dennon Lewis goal against Halifax Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone have signed Cheltenham Town defender Daniel Bowry on an initial one-month loan deal from the EFL League Two club.

The 22-year old Antigua & Barbuda international joined the Robins in the summer of 2019 following his release from Charlton Athletic, he has made a total of eight appearances in all competitions whilst at the Gloucestershire club so far and was named on the bench.

Halifax started the first half the brighter of the two sides, crafting two chances within the first ten minutes of the match, with Jack Senior volleying narrowly wide, and Tahvon Campbell prompting Harry Isted to make a fantastic point-blank save.

The Shaymen enjoyed the lion’s share of possession throughout the early stages of the contest, galvanising another opportunity, with Senior again popping up on the left wing and firing a fierce effort on target, which was expertly tipped over the crossbar by Isted.

The visitors’ continued to dominate and probe for an opener, again coming close midway through the half as Campbell shrugged off Jack Cawley, but the striker could only flash his effort wide.

Against the run of play, the Stones broke the deadlock in the 29th minute as Danny Green chipped a peach of a ball down the left channel for Lewis to latch onto, skip past a defender and swerve a sublime effort from outside of the box into the bottom corner.

Spurred by the goal, Wealdstone started to find cohesion and generate incisive build up play as they looked to seize the initiative and increase their lead further.

As the half drew to a close, the Shaymen rallied for an equaliser; Jake Hyde converted past Isted, but referee Tom Bishop ruled the goal out for offside.

Halifax started the second half on the front foot, with Hyde heading wide of the target two minutes after the restart.

The Shaymen were rewarded for their persistence, profiting from a quick free kick to draw level in the 57th minute as Jeff King’s cross found Hyde who nodded in from close range.

As Halifax continued to press, Hyde dispossessed Jacob Mendy and the forward’s effort beat the onrushing Isted, but captain Jerome Okimo produced a vital last-ditch block to prevent a certain goal.

Halifax were agonisingly close to taking the lead in the 78th minute when Kieran Green unleashed a powerful strike from range, with only the crossbar denying him.

Wealdstone in National League action against Halifax Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Five minutes later, the Shaymen grabbed the winner as Earing cut in from the left wing and smashed a thunderous shot into the corner.

The Stones return to action on Tuesday evening when they entertain King’s Lynn at The Vale, in a 7.45pm kickoff.

Wealdstone: Isted, Phillips, Okimo (c), Cawley, Wishart (Bowry 43), Charles, Dyer, Green, Mendy, Lewis (Lafayette 71), Parish (Hughes 80).

Unused subs: Askew and Hearn.

Halifax Town: Johnson, King (Allen 74), Bradbury, Byrne, Maher (c), Senior, Green, Woods, Earing, Campbell (Chadwick 57), Hyde (Tear 90).

Unused subs: Renshaw and Benn.