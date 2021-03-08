Wealdstone boss Maynard was frustrated that the referee played a part in defeat to Halifax

Published: 10:47 AM March 8, 2021

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard ‘frustrated’ to see the referee have a huge impact on the outcome of the game as they lost 2-1 to Halifax Town.

A brilliant first half goal from Dennon Lewis put the Stones ahead, but second half strikes from Jake Hyde and Jack Earing sealed a deserved comeback for the visitors.

The Stones boss also felt they were denied a penalty which could have seen them earn a point from the match.

“I think it was a blatant penalty, their manager has just been in the office and says it was as well, so it’s frustration for us that the referee has effected the game,” Maynard said.

“Matty Saunders, my assistant, has spoken to the referee and said he’ll ring us but that doesn’t change the result for us now.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s frustrating because the lads has given everything, they scored a great goal, cut inside and curled it in. We can take that and we take losing 2-1 through a bit of quality, but what is frustrating is referee’s having a massive impact on games.

In the 94th minute new loan signing Daniel Bowry was sent off and will now be suspended for the next three matches.

“I haven’t seen it and it’s hard from where we were, but from the reaction it did look a bad tackle, and it possibly is a red but he also booked two of our players for asking a question.

“Charlesy (Ashley Charles) has asked him a question how is it not a penalty, our forward is in, why would he stop and Greeny (Danny Green) is just asking why has Charlesy been booked.

“He was quick to get his cards out and it’s really frustrating that the referee has had an impact on the game rather than the two teams.”

Maynard was keen to praise their opponents who picked up the three points however.

Wealdstone midfielder Alex Dyer on the ball against Halifax Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“They’re a very good team, they move the ball well, make you move and make you work hard when you’re in possession.

“They’re a very good team and I expect them to be up there come the end of the season.”