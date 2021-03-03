Wealdstone boss confident in team despite furlough of players
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard says he remains confident in the current squad, despite having to furlough a number of first-team players.
The Stones will welcome Halifax Town to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday as they continue their bid to pick up points in order to stay clear of the relegation zone.
They were due to also face Boreham Wood in the National League in mid-week on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Wrexham on the weekend.
“It’s just the financially position the club is in at the minute and it’s the way it is at the minute. Clubs can’t survive without fans coming through the gate or without a grant.
“We’re a football club that relies on that, so there is not a lot we can do about that, and we’ve got to deal with it on a week to week basis.
You may also want to watch:
“There is no excuses, we’ve got a good squad of players, we’ll keep working hard as a group and that’s all we can do.”
Most Read
- 1 Wembley Park drug dealer who used encrypted phone network jailed
- 2 Two men steal dog at knifepoint in Alperton robbery
- 3 Two teenagers stabbed in Kilburn and South Hampstead in separate attacks
- 4 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
- 5 Duchess of Cornwall visits Wembley Vaccination Centre
- 6 Harlesden actor writes first film and hopes to inspire young people
- 7 Two arrested after man survives being stabbed in Wembley
- 8 Fire Brigade pledges to review policies following Wembley trainee's death
- 9 Gun shot at wall during 'terrifying' burglary in Wembley
- 10 Wembley 16-year-old driven at and chased before fatal stabbing