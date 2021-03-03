Wealdstone boss confident in team despite furlough of players

Published: 11:00 AM March 3, 2021

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard says he remains confident in the current squad, despite having to furlough a number of first-team players.

The Stones will welcome Halifax Town to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday as they continue their bid to pick up points in order to stay clear of the relegation zone.

They were due to also face Boreham Wood in the National League in mid-week on the back of a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Wrexham on the weekend.

“It’s just the financially position the club is in at the minute and it’s the way it is at the minute. Clubs can’t survive without fans coming through the gate or without a grant.

Wealdstone midfielder Alex Dyer in action against Wrexham - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’re a football club that relies on that, so there is not a lot we can do about that, and we’ve got to deal with it on a week to week basis.

“There is no excuses, we’ve got a good squad of players, we’ll keep working hard as a group and that’s all we can do.”