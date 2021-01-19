Wealdstone progress into the last 16 of the FA Trophy with win over Gloucester

Published: 8:09 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM January 19, 2021

Wealdstone attacker Moses Emmanuel finds the net against Gloucester City in the FA Trophy - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone progressed into the last 16 of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 victory over National League North high-flyers Gloucester City.

First half goals from Alex Dyer and Moses Emmanuel rewarded a dominant first half performance, Jack Burroughs scored a 35-yard screamer shortly after Kundai Benyu had missed a penalty for the Stones, but Danny Green put the tie to bed with nine minutes to go from another penalty.

The visitors played their part in a fast-paced first half from both sides, and they went closest first when Jordan Young fired just over from 20 yards after 15 minutes.

Wealdstone sit a league above the Tigers and asserted that dominance for the remainder of the half. Dyer swerved in an effort on 22 minutes to put the Stones ahead.

Wealdstone midfielder Alex Dyer scores against Gloucester City in the FA Trophy - Credit: Jon Taffel

The Stones attack managed to get in behind the Gloucester defence several times and Emmanuel raced through on goal before he was swiped on the edge of the box by Josh Thomas. Dyer swerved the resulting free kick just over.

Stones doubled their lead on 39 minutes when Dennon Lewis' cross was dummied by Dyer into the path of Emmanuel who rounded Rhys Lovett and slotted into an empty net.

Gloucester almost pulled a goal back straight after with Keanu Marsh-Brown getting on the end of a neat move that was tipped over by Stuart Moore.

The visitors began the second half in the ascendancy and Wealdstone had to ride a wave of pressure with chances for Young and former-Stones loanee Matt McClure.

Debutant Josh Meekings had a solid performance at the back partnering Jerome Okimo but he also posed a threat up the other end.

His goalbound effort was blocked on the line by a Gloucester hand.

Substitute Kundai Benyu stepped up to take the penalty but Lovett guessed correctly diving low to his right to keep it out.

Gloucester pulled one back immediately when Burroughs rifled in an unbelievable 35-yard strike right into the top corner, leaving Moore with no chance.

But with nine minutes remaining the Stones were awarded another penalty, again won by Meekings, after he was dragged down in the box from a Stones corner.

The experienced Green stepped up this time, opting for the same side Benyu did but with more venom, leaving Lovett with no chance.

Danny Green celerbrates with his Wealdstone team-mates after scoring from the spot against Gloucester City - Credit: Jon Taffel

That win means the Stones are rewarded with a trip to Darlington in the last 16, taking place on Saturday, February 6.

Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Meekings, Okimo (c), Mendy, Smith, Phillips, Dyer (Benyu 65), Green, Lewis (Hughes 84), Emmanuel (Slew 60).

Unused subs: Askew, Kouogun, Hearn, Cawley.

Gloucester City: Lovett, Thomas, Morgan (Robert 44), Webb (Di Segni 71), Burroughs, James, O'Sullivan, Dawson (c), Young, Marsh-Brown, McClure.

Unused subs: Hainault, Maher.