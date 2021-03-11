Wealdstone confirm management duo until end of 2021-22

Published: 12:00 PM March 11, 2021

Wealdstone have announced the appointment of Stuart Maynard and Matt Saunders as the club's first-team management staff until the end of next season.

The club have spoken to a number of potential candidates over the past few weeks and have unanimously concluded that manager Maynard and assistant Saunders are the right combination to move the Stones forward.

Chairman Rory Fitzgerald said: "Having seen first hand the qualities and dedication that Stuart and Matt have demonstrated since taking charge of the side in very challenging circumstances, I have huge confidence in this appointment.

"There have been a lot of high quality candidates available, however the impact that Stuart and Matt have had on all aspects of the playing side has given us a real insight into their application and potential and we're looking forward to working with them as we continue to develop the club on and off the pitch."

Maynard is well known to Wealdstone fans having played for the club in the late 90s and has been a hugely impressive figure around Grosvenor Vale since his return to the club in May 2019, working with Dean Brennan to secure the National League South title in their first season at the club.

Saunders was also an integral part of the management team which secured promotion to the National League and the club are delighted to have him back involved with the first-team set-up.

Maynard said: "We're both delighted, it's a great club, with great people and real potential.

"This season has had its challenges with the financial impact of having no supporters or bar revenue, however we can't wait to lead the team in front of a packed house at The Vale and we're already working on plans for next season so we have a competitive side that our fans can be proud of.

"We thank Rory and the Board for giving us the opportunity and we are really excited about the future of our club."

Wealdstone sit in 19th place in the National League, six points above the bottom three, after beating King's Lynn Town in midweek and welcome promotion hopefuls Notts County on Saturday.