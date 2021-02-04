Wealdstone explain Brennan exit

Published: 12:00 PM February 4, 2021

Dean Brennan issues instructions from the touchline during his time as manager of Wealdstone - Credit: Adam Williams

Wealdstone have released a statement to explain the departure of manager Dean Brennan.

Following news that Brennan had left his position of first-team manager on Tuesday evening, the executive board have now provided further details for supporters.

The statement said: "Everyone connected to the club knew that our first season back in the Vanarama National League would be one full of challenges. The step up to what is mainly a full-time league against teams with access to greater resources both on and off pitch would be challenging.

"We started the season strongly and despite a recent run of league defeats, we still find ourselves with an excellent opportunity to stay in the league and also progress further in the FA Trophy.

"Despite this, over the last couple of months the Board were concerned over some controllable aspects of the first team.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst these were not enough to consider Dean’s immediate future, it did convince the Board that we would not currently be offering him a new contract in the summer.

"Given this decision Dean felt that he was not in the position to continue in his role and upon discussion, Dean left the club with immediate effect.

"None of the above should detract from the last 18 months. Led by Dean and Stuart, being crowned National League South Champions, quite rightly, ranks amongst our greatest achievements. The style of football was very pleasing to the eye and some of the performances both home and away will live long in the memory.

"Stuart stays with us and will be looking after the first team against Darlington and beyond whilst we consider our options for a suitable replacement. The Club will take its time to find the right candidate and details of the recruitment process will be shared in due course.

"Leaving us also is Kirk Rayment and Gary King whilst a familiar face in Matt Saunders rejoins the coaching team to assist Stuart. The Board would like to place on record their thanks to Dean, Kirk and Gary for all their efforts and also welcome Matt back to the club.

"Again, we wish Dean all the best in the future and thank him for his achievements at the club, he, along with Gary and Kirk, will always be welcome at The Vale."

Wealdstone make the long trip Darlington for a last-16 tie in the FA Trophy on Saturday.