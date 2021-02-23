Wealdstone play out a goalless draw with Eastleigh

Published: 9:55 PM February 23, 2021

Wealdstone played out a goalless draw with play-off chasing Eastleigh at Grosvenor Vale which sees them remain 19th in the National League.

Caretaker manager Stuart Maynard recalled Josh Meekings, Michael Phillips, and Connor Smith to the starting line-up following a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Sutton United in mid-week.

The first chance of the match fell to the Spitfires as Tyrone Barnett sent a volley over the crossbar from a corner in just the second minute of play.

Sam Smart sent an effort from the edge of the box just past Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted's left hand post as the visitors dominated the early proceedings.

In the 21st minute Wealdstone midfielder Danny Green released a shot from the edge of the box which was saved following his solo run.

Alex Dyer then fired at goal but it is well blocked by Pierce Bird sending it behind for a stones corner which was headed over by forward Dennon Lewis.

Midfielder Connor Smith was the next Stones player to try his luck as he drilled a shot from range but goalkeeper Joe McDonnell held onto his effort.

It was an even start to the second-half with a few half chances but the best real chance coming in the 59th minute when Wealdstone defender Jerome Okimo and Jack Cawley blocked an effort from Smart.





Luton Town loanee shot-stopper was then forced to pull off two vital saves for Wealdstone to keep the score at 0-0.

Wealdstone then had to weather a late storm from Eastleigh as they made defensive blocks and Isted had to make yet another save to hold onto a point.

Wealdstone: Isted, Olowu, Meekings (Lafayette 78), Cawley, Okimo, Phillips, Smith, Dyer, Mendy, Green, Lewis.

Unused subs: Askew, Wishart, Parish, Dalling.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Tomlinson, Boyce, Bird, Green, Hollands (c), Miley, Smart (Blair 81), Hill, House, Barnett (Smith 73).

Unused subs: Flitney, Bearwish, Scorey.