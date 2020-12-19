Wealdstone fight back to seal FA Trophy progress against Eastleigh

Published: 6:46 PM December 19, 2020

Wealdstone fought back from three goals down to seal a 4-3 win over league rivals Eastleigh in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Second-half goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jack Cawley, Dennon Lewis and Jacob Mendy sealed the Stones progress after an extremely slow start to the contest.

A corner from Ryan Hill was met by the unmarked Andrew Boyce who headed home to open the scoring.

Plenty of positive attacks went down the right-hand side for the Spitfires in the opening exchanges, with Tom Blair and Hill linking up nicely on their first starts for the club.

It didn’t take long for Eastleigh to double their lead, with Blair and Hill combining once again.

A Wealdstone defender blocked a shot from Blair which fell kindly to the feet of Hill.

The tricky attacking midfielder cut in past a defender and fired a hard shot past the keeper, opening his account for the Spitfires.

Hill then doubled his goal tally in a matter of minutes in first-half to give them a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the break.

The Stones comeback began with an absolute rocket from substitute Charlie Wakefield in the 48th minute – the midfielder fired in from 25 yards out, off the underside of the bar.

The pressure continued from the Stones, and ten minutes after the restart a penalty was awarded after a trip in the box.

Goalkeeper Ross Flitney denied Dennon Lewis, pushing the ball round the post for a corner.

The celebrations, however, were short-lived as from the resulting corner Jack Cawley headed home to bring the defecit back to a single goal.

Dennon Lewis soon found himself space on the left, delivered a cross which deflected past Flitney to level the score at 3-3.

Wakefield crossed to the back post where Jacob Mendy was left free, cutting inside on his stronger foot and drilling the ball past Flitney in the 91st minute to seal their progress.

Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Cawley, Okimo, Mendy, Smith, Dyer, Benyu (Wakefield 46), Green (Wishart 73), Lewis, Hughes (Slew 22).

Unused subs: Askew, Debayo, Randell, Hearn.

Eastleigh: Flitney, Blair, Partington, Boyce (Wynter 46), Scorey, Green, Bearwish, Miley, Hill; Smith, House (Baggie 64).

Unused subs: Philpott, Hollands, Payne, Smart, Barnett.