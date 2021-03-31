Wealdstone set to face London rivals over Easter weekend

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021

Wealdstone in action against Woking in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone face a hectic Easter weekend as they make the trip across London to face Bromley on Good Friday before taking on Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday.

Stuart Maynard’s men will make the trip to Hayes Lane as they look to climb away from the National League relegation zone.

It is then a crunch tie against fellow strugglers and fierce rivals Barnet at Grosevnor Vale. Those games coming off the back of facing Solihull Moors in mid-week.

The Stones have bolstered their squad by signing 22-year old defender Nikola Tavares from Crystal Palace on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The South African-born defender has represented Croatia at U20 level and despite not making an appearance for the Eagles, made the first team subs bench several times in the past two seasons in Premier League and EFL Cup fixtures.

He has also played at Brentford, Middlesbrough, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at youth level.