News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Wealdstone set to face London rivals over Easter weekend

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021   
Wealdstone in action against Woking in the National League

Wealdstone in action against Woking in the National League - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone face a hectic Easter weekend as they make the trip across London to face Bromley on Good Friday before taking on Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday.

Stuart Maynard’s men will make the trip to Hayes Lane as they look to climb away from the National League relegation zone.

It is then a crunch tie against fellow strugglers and fierce rivals Barnet at Grosevnor Vale. Those games coming off the back of facing Solihull Moors in mid-week.

The Stones have bolstered their squad by signing 22-year old defender Nikola Tavares from Crystal Palace on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The South African-born defender has represented Croatia at U20 level and despite not making an appearance for the Eagles, made the first team subs bench several times in the past two seasons in Premier League and EFL Cup fixtures.

You may also want to watch:

He has also played at Brentford, Middlesbrough, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at youth level.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless men fear they 'will die' as Wembley hotel stay ends
  2. 2 Two 17-year-old boys shot and stabbed in Kingsbury
  3. 3 Northwick Park development approved by Brent planners
  1. 4 'Stay of execution' in Kensal Rise as asphalting 'paused'
  2. 5 Willesden Green development given green light despite opposition
  3. 6 Neighbourhood patrols in Brent parks over the Easter bank holiday
  4. 7 Free football for kids with QPR as outdoor sports return
  5. 8 Brent Cross railway station reaches new £180m milestone
  6. 9 London has become dangerous, overcrowded, polluted and a magnet for criminals
  7. 10 Wealdstone crash to a heavy defeat away to Solihull Moors
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Neasden Lane

Women's Safety

Wembley police seeking man who followed two 12-year-old schoolgirls

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
A Covid-19 vaccination card after a patient had a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine at th

Coronavirus

Vaccine take up in Brent amongst the worst in UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Pupils are urged to walk in groups in Brent

Women's Safety

Schoolgirls in Brent urged to travel in groups when walking home

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 28/11/13 of an Amazon package being prepared at an Amazon warehouse. The US tech fi

Coronavirus | Opinion

Unemployment is expected to rise after Covid-19

Zaffar Van Kalwala, former Stonebridge Labour councillor

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus