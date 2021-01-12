Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens edging closer to return
- Credit: Archant
Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens is working on his return to action after suffering with bone bruising to his knee.
The central defender has struggled with the injury all season and is yet to make an appearance for the Stones so far this campaign.
The manager Dean Brennan revealed that he is finally back in training and working towards a return.
“He started his return to play on Monday, he’s got to do a pre-season now basically, so we’ve got to try get him into a four-week pre-season. Ideally everyone does a six-week pre-season but he’s not going to be able to do that so he has got to make major sacrifices.
“The sooner the better that we can get him back, but we’re probably looking at four weeks from Monday to get Connor back, if everything goes well of course.”
You may also want to watch:
The Stones have missed Stevens presence although they have seen numerous other players step up to the challenge.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after stabbing in Brent
- 2 'We need you to stay at home' - Northwick Park Hospital
- 3 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
- 4 Queensbury performing arts school celebrates diamond anniversary
- 5 Plans to rebuild and expand North Maida Vale care home with flats
- 6 'It was horrendous': Brent leader speaks of coming down with Covid
- 7 Dozens 'found breaching Covid restrictions' at shisha cafe
- 8 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
- 9 'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden
- 10 Wealdstone boss Brennan insists a trip to Pools wasn't ideal after isolation period