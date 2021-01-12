Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens edging closer to return

Published: 4:00 PM January 12, 2021

Wealdstone defender Connor Stevens is working on his return to action after suffering with bone bruising to his knee.

The central defender has struggled with the injury all season and is yet to make an appearance for the Stones so far this campaign.

The manager Dean Brennan revealed that he is finally back in training and working towards a return.

“He started his return to play on Monday, he’s got to do a pre-season now basically, so we’ve got to try get him into a four-week pre-season. Ideally everyone does a six-week pre-season but he’s not going to be able to do that so he has got to make major sacrifices.

“The sooner the better that we can get him back, but we’re probably looking at four weeks from Monday to get Connor back, if everything goes well of course.”

The Stones have missed Stevens presence although they have seen numerous other players step up to the challenge.