Wealdstone's Jacob Mendy joins Boreham Wood despite Dagenham interest

Published: 5:00 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:03 PM July 1, 2021

Wealdstone's player of the season Jacob Mendy has joined National League rivals Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee.

The Stones wanted to keep hold of the 24-year-old left-back but his release clause was triggered by Boreham Wood and one other National League club reported to be Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Spanish defender finished the season as the club's top goalscorer with 10 goals from 44 games in all competitions, including some cracking strikes against the likes of Wrexham and Chesterfield.

Mendy, who played for Atletico Madrid as a youngster, joined the Stones from Carshalton Athletic in the summer of 2018 and made a total of 89 appearances in both seasons at the club, scoring 19 times in total, helping the Stones win the National League South title in 2018/19.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard said: “Jacob is someone we have looked at throughout the season with great interest. For us to pay a record fee for Jacob shows the level of trust we have in him, he is someone I honestly believe will improve and really help kick us on.

“He comes with great athleticism, directness and an eye for goal. Scoring ten goals and assisting 8 in his debut season at this level from a wing back position shows the calibre of player we are signing.

“I can’t wait to get to work with Jacob, we have already discussed his strengths but also where I feel he can improve, and he wants to develop his game further during his time here at Meadow Park.

"I feel this is a great fit for both parties as we have a history in developing attack minded players in recent years, but also Jacob fits our shape superbly and he is an exciting addition to what is already a very good squad.”