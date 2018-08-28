Search

Wealdstone target more success against Dartford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2019

Wealdstone manager Bobby Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone manager Bobby Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stones entertain Darts on Saturday, buoyed by a victory at Slough Town on New Year’s Day

Wealdstone will hope to make it two wins from two in 2019 when they entertain Dartford in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

Stones kicked off the New Year with a 1-0 success away to Slough Town on Tuesday, a win which brought an end to a five-match winless run in the league.

Connor Stevens scored the game’s only goal in the 47th minute to hand Bobby Wilkinson’s men a much-needed success.

Despite their recent struggles in the league, the victory over Slough leaves the Grosvenor Vale club just five points off the play-off places.

That Wealdstone can still be that close to the top seven, yet sit 13th shows just how tight the league is so deep into the campaign.

Dartford are one of those sides between Stones and the top seven, themselves sitting only outside of the play-off places on goal difference.

And with both sides still harbouring hopes of finishing in the play-off places this term, Saturday’s match could be a crucial match for the two clubs.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

