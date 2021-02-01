Wealdstone bring in two more loan signings to add to the squad

Published: 7:03 PM February 1, 2021

Wealdstone continued to bolster their squad with two more loan signings on transfer deadline day in the form of defenders Joseph Olowu and George Langston.

Nigerian defender Olowu joins the Stones on a season-long loan from Premier League side Arsenal.

He spent 2020 on loan at League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City where he made 15 appearances, scoring once and he also played in both legs of the Gunners 2018 FA Youth Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Langston joins the Stones on a one-month loan deal from SkyBet Championship club Watford.

He signed professional with the Hornets in November 2019 and is currently captain of their academy side having regularly featured in their U23 team this season and also involved in first team training.

You may also want to watch:

The duo join both goalkeeper Harry Isted and midfielder Deshane Dalling who joined on loan earlier in the week.

Goalkeeper Stuart Moore has however departed the club after joining in November and making a total of nine appearances.



