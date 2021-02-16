Wealdstone votes to abandon National League season

Published: 12:41 PM February 16, 2021

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard says the club's vote to abandon the National League season is a "sensible" one.

The club wants the season to end now so that it doesn't have to take out a loan to cover costs.

National League clubs will be voting throughout February.

“It’s majorly tough. The club survives on people coming through the gates, and without that it’s hard for a lot of these clubs to survive,” Maynard said.

“It’s probably hard for a lot of the full-time clubs to survive as well without no revenue coming in it’s so hard.

“Without a grant or fans coming back in it’s near-on impossible for your club to survive without getting into debt, so it’s a sensible decision for me.”

Wealdstone will travel away to Sutton United on Saturday.

“It would have been good to play the game as we had confidence from the Torquay game, but it has been good to get back on the training ground, and get a full week in to prepare ourselves for Sutton," said Maynard.

“Matty and I went to watch to Sutton at the weekend against Boreham Wood. Matt Gray has done a great job over there. They’re flying high near the top of the league with two games in hand.

“They could potentially go top, which is some achievement for Sutton with some of the teams that are in and around the top end of the division.

“It will be a really tough test for us. We know what we’re going into. It was a bit of a humdinger the game at home. It ended up 3-3.

“They’re got a lot pace and potential going forward. They’re well drilled and well organised.”

Former Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan with now caretaker manager Stuart Maynard (Pic: Jon Taffel) - Credit: Archant

Maynard also spoke about his first week in charge since the departure of former manager Dean Brennan.

“It has been manic, but you just focus on one game at a time, that’s all you can do especially with everything that’s going on.

“We’d only had one session before the Darlington game, the Trophy which was a potential banana skin, and could have been their last game with everything that is going on in the North and the South and it potentially stopping.

“It was just one of those game that you kind of want to forget about.”

He added: “The lads reacted really positively away at Torquay and showed what they’re about and moving forward the level of performances that we can get to in this division.”