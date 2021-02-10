News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone face Bromley as they not to get pulled into a relegation battle

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021   
Wealdstone players huddle together (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone players huddle together (Pic: Jon Taffel) - Credit: Archant

Wealdstone will be desperate to start turning their fortunes around despite the turmoil surrounding the club – or they’ll face being dragged into a relegation battle. 

The Stones are due to welcome London rivals Bromley to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday most likely still under the guidance of Stuart Maynard following Dean Brennan’s departure from the club last week. 

They head into that clash following a mid-week trip away to runaway league leader Torquay United after three successive defeats including a heavy 4-1 defeat to Darlington on the weekend which saw them crash out of the FA Trophy in the last 16 stage of the competition. 

An own goal from Michee Efete and a Jarrett Rivers strike put the hosts ahead early on, Moses Emmanuel smashed a penalty in just before half time but Luke Charman put the tie to bed by the hour mark before Erico Sousa grabbed an injury time goal. 

Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League

Charlie Wakefield of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They will now turn their attentions to Bromley who have former Stones winger Charlie Wakefield in their squad. 

