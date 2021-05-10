Wealdstone already recruiting for next season insists boss Maynard

Published: 12:00 PM May 10, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard has revealed planning for next season has begun already although it is tough to judge all of the squad due to the current circumstances.

No fans and no grant led to no relegation due to the leagues below being suspended therefore meant the Stones opted to furlough a number of players including the likes of Ross Lafayette, Moses Emmanuel, Michee Efete and more.

The boss will have been assessing the squad but feels it’s hard to completely judge everyone given what is currently going on despite a seven game losing streak for his side.

“Behind the scenes things are happening, we know we need to recruit, we do. We need to recruit for this level and that’s what we’re working on,” Maynard said.

“It’s hard to totally judge them on the whole situation at the moment because of everything that has gone on.

“It’s tough because the lads are going out there week in and week out while running on empty, but that’s no excuse, you’ve still got to go out there and give everything.”

Wealdstone striker Danny Parish holds off Dagenham & Redbridge defender Callum Reynolds - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone have made one signing for next season in 21-year old forward Craig Fasanmade on a permanent deal from National League South side Hungerford Town.

The pacey forward has impressed in his loan spell at the Stones this season where he made a total of four appearances and scoring once, in the Stones 5-1 win over Barnet on Easter Monday.

Fasanmade's signing was made after his loan deal with the Stones had expired and after the registration deadline for National League clubs meaning he will not feature now until the new season begins.

“We’re delighted, it’s a shame we couldn’t get it done in the window on the last day, there was other interest in him but he’s chosen us.

“He likes the plans and what we’re looking to do moving forward, he wants to part of it, he’s a great lad and has great enthusiasm.

“He gives everything, every time he steps on the pitch, he’s got unbelievable pace and his attitude is spot on.”



