'Exciting times ahead' for Wealdstone

Published: 3:30 PM July 26, 2021

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard believes exciting times are ahead at the club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Stones have come up against Hayes & Yeading United, St Albans and Bedford Town in friendlies, while they were due to face Chesham United on Tuesday evening.

It is then a home fixture against League Two side Colchester United on Saturday but the boss is already looking forward to the exciting times ahead after what proved to be a difficult season.

“Pre-season we’ve always said is massive for Matty (Saunders) and I to work with the squad and gel it together,” Maynard said.

“It’s really exciting times at the football club, the fans are back. It’s good to have them back and we hope they do stay back because it keeps normality within football.

Wealdstone forward Craig Fasanmade on the ball against Bedford Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

“We’re excited as a management team and football club. It wasn’t nice last season for the fans to watch what they had to at times as we had to fulfil a team with seven players furloughed.

“You don’t end up being competitive and we had some heavy defeats which is not nice. We all stuck together and we’ve come out the other side now.”

It was another draw on the road in pre-season for Wealdstone as they picked up a 2-2 draw at Bedford Town's The Eyrie ground.

The Stones twice came from behind with a first half equaliser from Jack Cook and a second half equaliser from Craig Fasanmade.

“We mixed the teams up to have a real look at them with some of our first-team squad members. We put out two strong teams. Credit to Bedford as they gave their all.

“They’re a good team and I expect them to be right up there in the mix in their league. We learnt a lot about the team as it was a different test and that’s what we want.”

Wealdstone are still looking to recruit a few more signings having already brought in the likes of Jacob Cook from Woking, Josh Umerah and Matt Buse from Torquay, Andrew Eleftheriou from Dagenham and Nikola Tavares from Crystal Palace.