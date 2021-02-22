CMT Sport 2502 Wealdstone match reaction
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard felt the officials played a huge part in their heavy 4-1 defeat to high-flying National League rivals Sutton United.
The Stones were left empty handed at Gander Green Lane on Saturday after going down to 10-men with midfielder Ashley Charles being sent off in the 40th minute of play.
The U’s scored twice after the sending off before the half-time whistle to stretch their lead to 3-0 which put the game to bed early on.
“They showed their quality, but it’s tough when you concede a goal that you know is handball then the referee makes a decision to send him (Ashley Charles) off it changes the game and flips it on its head,” Maynard said.
“It’s frustrating that the officials have had a key part to play in the game as I felt it was fairly even and even when we went 1-0 down there was nothing in the game.
“There is not a lot we can do about it now.”
The former assistant admitted he didn’t see the first booking for Charles but couldn’t believe he was handed a second yellow card.
“I didn’t see the first booking to be honest, I didn’t realise Charlesy had been booked, but the second one was never a foul,” Maynard insisted.
“Their front man Omar Bugiel stepped across him, it’s not even a foul let alone a booking, but it’s killed the game of football really.
“I thought the lads stuck to it and done a really good job. We stuck to the game plan and we thought if we could get into half-time at 1-0 we’d be ok.
“The lads have dug deep and the character was excellent as to be 3-0 down at half-time and down to 10-men we came back.
“We said to the lads at half-time let’s make sure we don’t get beaten in the second-half. It was 4-1 in the end, we scored an excellent goal, and that was all we could ask of the lads.”
He added: “I have got to give credit to Sutton, they stick at it, they’ve got lots of pace out wide and down the middle. They always ask questions of you.”