Wealdstone boss Brennan sets 50 point target for his squad

Published: 2:00 PM January 28, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has revealed his side have set themselves a target of 50 points in order to remain in the National League for next season.

The Stones started the season very brightly but have crashed to four consecutive defeats in the league which has seen them drop down to 18th in the table.

But it is not anything that boss Brennan didn’t expect from this season after being crowned National League South champions last term.

“We’re in a tough position at the minute, but I always expected us to be in this position, I never expected us to be in the top seven in the division,” Brennan admitted.

“50 points that’s our target and that’s what we’ll keep striving to reach.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got 29 points to get and that’s what we’ve got to try getting to. Football has ups and downs, there is more downs, and that’s why you need character to keep fighting hard.

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips in action against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

“If we can add a couple along the way, they’ve got to be the right ones for us, and now we’re talking about possibly adding another training session- let's see how that evolves.

“You have to keep strengthening in this business and as I've said before we’ve missed some players that left us in the summer. Ideally we wouldn’t have wanted them to leave us, but we’re doing our best.”

It is a trip away to Solihull Moors on Saturday for Wealdstone which the boss knows will be yet another tough test.

“Solihull are very technically team that move the ball around, play between the lines, and play an overload so they’re a very good team and it’s going to be a tough game.

“There is no easy games in this division, tell me any game that has been, If anybody could tell me that I would call them a liar.

“We keep going, we dust ourselves down, and we can’t linger on it too much.”