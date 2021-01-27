Wealdstone boss Brennan urges PFA to help keep players safe

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is urging the PFA to step in and start testing players in the National League to ensure player safety.

Controversy has surrounded the National League over the past week after it was confirmed that future funding provided to clubs from the DCMS would be made up of loans rather than grants.

As it stands the National League will continue to play on and the boss insists most of his squad are part of the PFA and should be getting the same treatment as League One and League Two players.

“It doesn’t affect us whatsoever - well, it shouldn’t do. We’re very luck to be playing and we’re blessed to be able to play,” the boss admitted.

“In the north and south they’re not able to play and neither are the leagues below that, but I do think the safety of the players is very important, and if you look at our group I counted earlier I think we’ve had 14 ex-professional footballers.

“They’re part of the PFA, my call is for the PFA to step up and test their players, as they are their members and they need to do something like they are in League One and League Two."

The Stones are due to face an away trip to Solihull Moors on Saturday.