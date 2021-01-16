Wealdstone boss Brennan not wanting to put too much pressure on new signing Josh Meekings

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Josh Meekings during the Europa League Second Qualifying Round, First Leg, at Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland. - Credit: PA

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has been hunting down defensive reinforcements for quite some time but does not want to pile the pressure on new signing Josh Meekings.

Meekings was a graduate of Ipswich Town's academy system before making the move over the border to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the SPFL in 2011.

He spent six years at Caley Thistle where he made a total of 192 appearances, scoring seven times.

He moved to Dundee in 2017 where he made 53 appearances, before turning down a contract extension in June last year.

“He’s a good, experienced player, he’s mainly played in the Scottish Premier League through his career but he’s had a long time out,” boss Brennan said.

You may also want to watch:

“His last competitive game was 10 months ago, so we don’t want to put too much expectation on him, and he’ll get fitter and sharper.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Josh Meekings during the Europa League Second Qualifying Round, First Leg, at Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland. - Credit: PA

“He’ll have a mini pre-season much like Connor Stevens is now.”

The former Hemel Hempstead manager also revealed how they managed to capture the signature of Meekings who had been training with League Two side Leyton Orient.

“I’ve known Josh for a long time, but it really come about through a football friend of ours Dean Brill, who is over at Leyton Orient.

“He’s been in training over there, he played with him at Inverness Caledonian and that’s how that come about, and he trained with us a couple of times over the last few weeks and we’ve been talking with Josh for about six weeks.

“We eventually managed to get it over the line, he’s an experienced signing, but the issue for Josh now is we need to get him up to match fitness as quickly as we can.

“There is no doubt he’ll get a lot of playing time in the next few weeks and we need to make sure his body doesn’t break down because he hasn’t played since last March in a competitive game.

“He’s a good professional and in good nick, so hopefully he’ll add to the squad.”