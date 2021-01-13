Wealdstone manager Brennan insists they are 'privileged' and should continue playing

Published: 8:00 AM January 13, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists they should not take a break from playing as they’re very ‘privileged’ to be playing during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Multiple managers across different leagues have insisted they’re surprise to still be playing with the ongoing circumstances with Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has said it is "morally wrong" for football to continue as coronavirus cases continue to rise and wreak havoc with the fixture list.

The Stones have recently undergone their own self-isolation period which backlogs their fixture list.

“I think we’re privileged to be able to play and do our jobs, even though our is a part-time job, I think we should count ourselves very lucky,” Brennan said.

“I don’t think we should stop at all, football is probably the safest environment at this moment in time, and it’s entertainment for the people that are stuck at home which is 99 per cent of the country.

“They need some stimulation by following their football teams. We’re not talking about the mental health of everybody and the impact this pandemic is going to have on everybody.

“I think we’d be mad to take a break, I think we should get on with it, and count ourselves lucky that we can still do our jobs and get paid to do so.”