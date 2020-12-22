Brennan reveals the reasons he stuck with Wealdstone over Barnet

Published: 3:44 PM December 22, 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has revealed his reasons for staying at the club despite talks with Barnet about their recent vacancy.

The Bees made an approach for Wealdstone’s Dean Brennan following the sacking of Peter Beadle but have since moved to appoint Tim Flowers as their new manager.

Discussions took place over the then vacant managerial post but the Stones boss opted to stay in his current position due to the club taking a chance of him and the loyalty his players have shown him.

“Barnet were very professional with their approach, they approached our football club, and a bid was accepted that met my release clause and allowed me to speak to Barnet,” Brennan admitted.

“I had a chat with them, but I just felt the players that I've brought in they’ve come to the football club for me, and the loyalty they’ve shown me has been brilliant.

You may also want to watch:

“Some of the lads could have left in the summer for much more money than what they’re on at our club and they’ve stayed because I convinced them to stay.

“My contract is up in May and a lot of our players signed contracts up until that period of time as well. I’m committing to the players and especially to the supporters who have been unbelievable to me.

“I know football is very thickle game, if you lose game of football supporters are after you, but if you’re winning them then they love you.

“We’ve won the majority of games since we’ve been here and we’ve been very successful, I just felt it was important, especially as when I was out of work Wealdstone gave me a chance and loyalty is a big thing for me.”

He added: “Even though it was tempting I can’t lie, it was full-time, and the facilities they’ve got at Barnet ticks a lot of boxes but at this moment in time in my life I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Wealdstone’s fitness and conditioning coach Gary Anderson has however departed to join rivals Barnet.