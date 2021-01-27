Wealdstone boss Brennan felt Altrincham fully deserved the victory

Published: 3:00 PM January 27, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan felt they lost to the better side against Altrincham but insists he can’t fault his players efforts.

The Stones were comfortably beaten 2-0 by in-form Altrincham at Moss Lane on Tuesday night with goals from Josh Hancock and substitute Tom Peers sealing the win for the hosts.

“Our players gave everything, we can’t knock our endeavour or efforts, we kept going but we were beat by a better side so fair play to Altrincham they deserved the three points,” Brennan said.

“They’re in good form and we’re not in a great place at the minute, that’s the division it’s relentless and ruthless, so it is what it is we can’t get too down. I know I keep saying this all the time, we know where we’re going to be.

“Probably what happened in the early parts of the season with games off, we put ourselves in perhaps a bit of false position to where we knew we were going to be, and we got a lot of credit for that.

“There is tough times in football, more tough times than good times, but did we then go on and strengthen our group. Not really.

“I can’t knock the players like every week they give everything and that’s all you can ask.”

Wealdstone right-back Michee Efete in action against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

The former Hemel Hempstead manager knows they’re struggling right now but they are desperately trying to strengthen the squad within their restraints.

“Everything,” Brennan chuckled. “Resources, we’ve tried to sign a lot of players to strengthen our squad but we haven’t got the resources at this moment in time.

“We’ll keep working hard and we’ll move onto the next game, that’s all we can do, and we can’t get too down as we need to realise where we are in the food chain in terms of this division.

“Other clubs have gone out, gone full-time and strengthened, so people are always constantly moving forward in this division.”