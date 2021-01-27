Wealdstone boss Brennan felt Altrincham fully deserved the victory
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan felt they lost to the better side against Altrincham but insists he can’t fault his players efforts.
The Stones were comfortably beaten 2-0 by in-form Altrincham at Moss Lane on Tuesday night with goals from Josh Hancock and substitute Tom Peers sealing the win for the hosts.
“Our players gave everything, we can’t knock our endeavour or efforts, we kept going but we were beat by a better side so fair play to Altrincham they deserved the three points,” Brennan said.
“They’re in good form and we’re not in a great place at the minute, that’s the division it’s relentless and ruthless, so it is what it is we can’t get too down. I know I keep saying this all the time, we know where we’re going to be.
“Probably what happened in the early parts of the season with games off, we put ourselves in perhaps a bit of false position to where we knew we were going to be, and we got a lot of credit for that.
You may also want to watch:
“There is tough times in football, more tough times than good times, but did we then go on and strengthen our group. Not really.
“I can’t knock the players like every week they give everything and that’s all you can ask.”
Most Read
- 1 Mum's 'desperate' fundraiser as 15 families face eviction in Stonebridge
- 2 'No light at the end of the tunnel' says Northwick Park surgeon on operation backlogs
- 3 Gang member jailed for 18 years after hiding guns and drugs in Cricklewood
- 4 Estate agents volunteer at Wembley Park's Covid vaccine centre
- 5 Election candidate 'should be disqualified' for lockdown visit, say opposition
- 6 Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks
- 7 Pictures: Snow arrives covering Gladstone Park and Neasden Temple
- 8 Appeal after woman hit on the head and sexually assaulted in Sudbury
- 9 Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies
- 10 Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police
The former Hemel Hempstead manager knows they’re struggling right now but they are desperately trying to strengthen the squad within their restraints.
“Everything,” Brennan chuckled. “Resources, we’ve tried to sign a lot of players to strengthen our squad but we haven’t got the resources at this moment in time.
“We’ll keep working hard and we’ll move onto the next game, that’s all we can do, and we can’t get too down as we need to realise where we are in the food chain in terms of this division.
“Other clubs have gone out, gone full-time and strengthened, so people are always constantly moving forward in this division.”