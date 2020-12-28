Wealdstone manager Brennan insists individual errors are proving costly

Published: 11:04 AM December 28, 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists ‘individual errors’ are proving costly as they crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Maidenhead United on Boxing Day.

Goals from Ryan Upward, Josh Coley, Danilo Orsi-Dadamo, and Nathan Blissett sealed the three points for the Magpies over the Stones at York Road.

The defeat ground their three game unbeaten run in all competitions to a halt after what has been a positive start to life in the National League – although the boss is concerned about the amount of goals his side are conceding.

“Individuals errors cost us, the first goal was suicide defending from our back four, the second goal was a good finish by the lad, third goal is a penalty, and we just can’t keep giving ourselves mountains to climb at this level,” Brennan said.

“It’s such a tough division as it is, but we did have some really good chances first-half, Moses Emmanuel had an excellent chance but like I said we can’t keep committing suicide defensively which we’re doing at the moment.”

The Stones boss was keen of praise for the Magpies goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond who denied them on many occasions as they desperately looked for a way back into the contest.

“He made more than three or four brilliant saves, he made some fantastic saves, and our goalkeeper didn’t really have any saves to make.

“It’s one of them, Boxing Day is always strange, we prepared with one training session. I’m not sure how they prepared but them little trainings help make little improvements especially to the detail.

“We can’t giving away the goal we are, it’s frustrating, and makes me angry.”

The boss added: “If me nanny had balls, she’d be my grandad, it’s one of them. At the end of the day we are where we are for a certain reason and we’ve conceded way too many goals this year and it’s something we’re trying to rectify.”

The former Hemel Hempstead manager also revealed they’re still on the hunt for some defensive additions to improve the current squad.

“We need defensive reinforcements, that’s very important, it’s something I have been enquiring on all week. Christmas Eve I spent the day trying to get a player in before the deadline but it didn’t happen.

“The January transfer window opens Friday, that will be important for us.”