Wealdstone boss Brennan insists a trip to Pools wasn't ideal after isolation period

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists it was one of the worst places they could have had to go s they crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Hartlepool United following a long self-isolation period due to Covid-19 precautions

Goals from Luke Armstrong, Rhys Oates and Nicky Featherstone gave the Pools a fourth straight league win, whilst Jacob Mendy pulled one back for the Stones with 15 minutes to go.

“I thought we showed a lot of character, we never gave in against a team that is second in the division, they’re a good side and in great form at the minute,” Brennan said.

“It was probably one of the worse places we could have went to, either there or Torquay United, coming out of a self-isolation period with only one training session under our belts.

“We also had eight players missing as well, quite a lot of players that are key to us, we went 3-0 down but hit the crossbar three times and we did get a goal back.

“We felt there second goal was offside, didn’t feel it, it was offside. We stayed in the game for long periods, but it was not ideal having to travel up there, but the lads gave everything and that’s all we can ask.”

The Stones have had to endure a long-list of injuries and continue to do so while two of the squad had to remain in isolation instead of making the trip.

“Two of the players had to do extra time in isolation, so it is what it is, we just have to stay focused and take it one game at a time.

“It’s a crazy time that we’re living in and in terms of injury situation hopefully we can get a few back this week.

“When you accumulate the time people have been out, it’s quite a long time, Dan Wishart it was his first start and he has picked up another niggle so he’ll be out for a week.

“As we’re a part-time football club, majority of the lads are at work in the week, I know we’re in lockdown but that makes it double difficult.”