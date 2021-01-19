Wealdstone boss Brennan expects a tough test at home to Shots

Published: 1:07 PM January 19, 2021

Wealdstone attacker Moses Emmanuel finds the net against Gloucester City in the FA Trophy - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting yet another tough test when they face Aldershot Town on the back of FA Trophy win.

The Stones will welcome Danny Searle’s men to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday after sealing their progress into the last 16 of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 win over Gloucester City on Monday night.

The boss knows they must remain focused on the games despite rumouring surrounding the league now with no more grants expected to come and on loans potentially available which could cripple many clubs.

“It’s going to be a tough game, there is no easy games in the division, they’re a good side, well managed and coached and have some good players,” Brennan said.

Before adding on the latest development surrounding the league: “It’s not in my jurisdiction, that’s for the board and the chairman, and people who do all the paper work that’s for them guys.

“We can only focus on one game or one training session at a time, we’re very lucky to be playing football, unlike a lot of teams and clubs where stadiums are just derelict.

“We’re blessed to be able to play football.”

Wealdstone midfielder Alex Dyer scores against Gloucester City in the FA Trophy - Credit: Jon Taffel

First half goals from Alex Dyer and Moses Emmanuel rewarded a dominant first half performance. Jack Burroughs scored a 35-yard screamer shortly after Kundai Benyu had missed a penalty for the Stones, but Danny Green put the tie to bed and seal the win over Gloucester.

They will now face a long trip away to Darlington in the next round which is due to be played on February, 6.

“I thought we were solid defensively and it was a tricky tie for us, they’re an ambitious club, well managed and some good players," said Brennan.

“I thought we were very good in the sense that we showed character when we were 2-0 up and in cruise control as they then scored an unbelievable goal and we missed a penalty as well but we went on to get another opportunity by winning a penalty and asking questions of the opposition defensively.

“We killed the game off, really pleased with the victory, and delighted we’re into the next round.”