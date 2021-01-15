Wealdstone boss Brennan dubbed Gloucester City a 'very ambitious' club

Published: 3:41 PM January 15, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has dubbed FA Trophy opponents Gloucester City as a very ambitious club ahead of their tie.

The Stones will welcome The Tigers to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday for a last 32 clash in the prestigious non-league cup competition.

The boss knows Gloucester will be a threat due to the calibre of players they have despite being a level below them in the football pyramid.

“I think we have to continue to take it one game at a time, it’s a great competition, especially for non-league clubs. We’re at the top of that pyramid at this time but we’re playing against a very ambitious football club,” Brennan said.

“They’re a football club that is not messing about, I see their striker has just signed a two-and-a-half year contract in Matt McClure and they’ve got Keanu Marsh-Brown. They’re two good centre forwards, they’ve got a new stadium, they’re full-time and they’re top of the National League North in a tough division with teams like Chester and York.

“They want to get somewhere fast so we have got to make sure that we’re at it, it’s a 50/50 game in my opinion, and we’re looking forward to it and we all know the rewards in four games time but we can’t look that far ahead.”

“The performance is important, but in the cup it’s all about getting into the next round, and there is no doubt that it’s going to be a wet day so there will be slips and trips. We played on a very poor pitch at Hartlepool last week.

“It will probably be the same this week and there is no doubt that the pitch will be chopped up.”

Wealdstone have got a full week of training under their belts after crashing to a 3-1 defeat against Hartlepool United following a period of self-isolation.

They have midfielder Alex Dyer and defender Jack Cawley back available for selection while new signing Josh Meekings could also be in contention.

“We’ve had a full week, we’ve got players like Alex Dyer back, Jack Cawley is back and we’ve managed to add Josh Meekings to the squad so we’ve got a bit more of a selection dilemma which is good for us.

“Dan Wishart has a tiny niggle and is probably 6 or 7 days away. Danny Parrish doesn’t feel like it’s quite right and has declared himself unfit, which is frustrating, but we’ve got a few back and the others aren’t too far away.”