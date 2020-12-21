An 'unbelievable' tie insists Wealdstone manager Brennan

Published: 4:00 PM December 21, 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan dubbed their 4-3 victory over Eastleigh in the FA Trophy as an ‘unbelievable game’ as it had everything.

The Stones fought back from three goals down to seal a 4-3 win over league rivals Eastleigh in the third round of the FA Trophy third round.

Second-half goals from Charlie Wakefield, Jack Cawley, Dennon Lewis and Jacob Mendy sealed the Stones progress after an extremely slow start to the contest.

Even a 95th minute penalty shot save from Stuart Moore to see them over the line at the Vale.

“It was an unbelievable game, two penalties, two penalties saves, a 95th minute penalty and a save from Mooro.

“It was so dramatic and an unbelievable game, I've never seen anything like it, or at least for a long time but I'm proud of us all.”

He added: “We’re delighted to get into the next round, which is the most important thing,” Brennan said. “In the first-half we weren’t at our best but I thought Eastleigh were very good and I said before the game that I think Eastleigh will be a team looking to get into the play-offs.

“It was a good response from our lads, great character, great togetherness and It just shows you that we can’t go in the game with the mentality we had first-half where we think we just beat Weymouth and that we can bowl about.

“We have to be at it in every minute of every game, if we’re not at it we’re not going to win football matches, and we’re going to be inconsistent.

Wealdstone right-back Michee Efete on the ball against Eastleigh - Credit: Jon Taffel

“Delighted with the character and we have so much belief, we never know when we’re beat, which is very good.

“Realistically since I came to Wealdstone 18 months ago, we’ve consistently won games, and this Christmas period is probably going to be our toughest test.”

Wealdstone brought in former Chelsea and Fulham youngster Josh Debayo on a non-contract basis prior to the Trophy clash.

The 24-year-old, who is capable of playing down the left-hand side as well as in the centre of defence, most recently played for Cheltenham Town.

“Josh has found himself not being able to get a club, obviously his last club was Cheltenham Town, and his last game was in the League Two play-offs.

“He lives in Northolt, he’s local and looking to get some game-time, and we’re stretched at the minute with injuries so we’ll see how he does when he comes in and hopefully he’ll add to the squad.”