Wealdstone boss praises 'technical' ability of next opponents Altrincham

Published: 12:00 PM January 26, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has praised Altrincham for how technical they have been so far this season since being promoted into the National League.

The Stones will make the trip north to face the fifth-place outfit this evening (7.45pm) as they look to put an end to a bad run of form which has seen them lose their last three league matches.

Brennan’s men did however seal a 1-0 win over their next opponents earlier in the season thanks to a goal from Moses Emmanuel.

“They’re a very technically team, very well coached, they’re good in directions with their play and everyone is available and they make the pitch as big as possible.

“They’re a good side, I think the 1-0 win here was a very tight game, and we’re going to have to defend better than we have done.

Wealdstone in action against Aldershot Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve let in too many goals, I don’t mind about Hartlepool United as we’ve gone there just after our isolation and we were depleted, but today (Saturday) I mind.”

Goalkeeper Stuart Moore will hopefully be fit enough to play while defender Josh Meekings could be forced to miss out due to injury.

“He’s got a sore knee, he got injured on Thursday in training, Josh Meekings has got a sore groin and had to come off at half-time but like I said before where he hasn’t played in so long these are the things that are going to happen,”

“Realistically the lads that are coming in haven’t had clubs and need full pre-seasons. He has tweaked his groin but we’ll see the extent of it.”