Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan insists conceding too many poor goals is proving costly

Published: 1:41 PM January 25, 2021

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan insists they’re conceding too many poor goals which is proving costly as they crashed to a third consecutive defeat in the National League.

The Stones suffered a 4-3 defeat to Aldershot Town at Grosevnor Vale on Saturday after sealing FA Trophy progress on the Monday evening.

That defeat sees them slip down to 17th in the league table but they remain nine points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was a big game for us today (Saturday), big game for Aldershot, and the goals we conceded were just really poor goals,” Brennan admitted.

“Football is about level and finding your level and who is going to improve, but the performance even though we had a lot of character and endeavour, we lacked quality defensively.

“The first seven contacts of the game Aldershot win and find themselves 1-0 up, so that’s frustrating.”

The boss knows they must start being better defensively as they’ve conceded 37 goals in 17 matches so far this campaign.

“If you look at how many goals we’ve conceded in the league this year that’s been a problem all season. We’ve scored enough goals, but we concede too many.

“Mohammed Bettamer was excellent for them, led the line and caused our centre halves problems throughout the game, and gave them something to play off.

“I thought Alex Dyer for us was outstanding, but at the end of the day we can’t concede the goals we have, so it’s just frustrating.

“I’m not calling the lads out, that’s my job as well, and I was chatting to their manager and they were in yesterday training and that makes a big difference.

“I’m not saying we have to come in but it makes a big difference.”

Wealdstone have failed to play a settled back four this season and the boss believes that has been frustrating.

“It’s always frustrating if you look at the success of last year it was built on the goalkeeper and the back four and our sitting midfield player in front of that.

“I think it’s important that we don’t get too down when we lose, we’re attack minded and we have to keep being that, but we do have to shore up defensively.”