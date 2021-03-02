Connor Smith guides Stones back to winning ways

Published: 10:26 PM March 2, 2021

Connor Smith guided Wealdstone back to winning ways as they sealed a 1-0 victory over Boreham Wood in the National League.

The Stones quickly put a heavy 4-1 defeat to Wrexham behind them as they got back to winning ways at Grosvenor Vale but they remain 19th in the league table for now.

The first chance fell to the hosts as Danny Green whipped in a free-kick which found Michee Efete at the back post but the defender could only narrowly glance wide.

Midfielder Green stepped up and found Jack Cawley in the box with a corner just moments later but the centre-back also sent his effort wide of the target.

The visitors Junior Morias worked some space on the edge of the Stones box but could only fire his effort straight at Stones goalkeeper Harry Isted.

In the 18th minute of play Boreham Wood forward Tyrone Marsh released a shot from 20 yards out but it cannoned back of the post and just evaded striker Kabongo Tshimanga following up for the tap in.

Wealdstone opened the scoring seven minutes later as the ball fell to Connor Smith just inside the area and he made no mistake as he fired into the bottom left hand corner.

Corey Whitley had an attempt from range which curled just round Isted's top right hand corner as Boreham Wood looked for an instant response.

Marsh then found space in the Stones box and fired at goal but Isted made a great save to deny Boreham Wood an equaliser.

They kept pressing as the half-time whistle approached this time it was Tshimanga who was played through on goal but Isted was out quickly and denied his effort.

Early in the second-half Tshimanga and Whitely both went close as they desperately searched for a way back into the contest.

In the 63rd minute the Stones had another chance of their own as Green made space on the edge of the visitors box but dragged his shot just past the post.

Shot-stopper Isted was soon called back into action once again as he denied a Wood chance before captain Jerome Okimo blocked a follow up shot from Tshimanga.

Stones continued to defend as Dan Wishart and Ashley Charles both cleared two efforts off the line as they held on.

That wasn’t the end though as Isted had to deny former Dagenham & Redbridge playmaker Whitely with just four minutes left.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Okimo, Cawley, Wishart, Charles, Smith (Dyer 80), Phillips, Green, Mendy (Parish 90), Lafayette (Lewis 75).

Unused subs: Askew, Hearn.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Pearce, Fyfield (c), Ilesanmi, Smith, Murtagh, Mafuta, Whitely, Marsh, Tshimanga, Morias (Coulthirst 59).

Unused subs: Huddart, Ricketts, Stephens, Francis-Angol.