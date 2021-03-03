Midfielder Smith pleased to help seal victory over former club Boreham Wood
- Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone midfielder Connor Smith insists they expected a tough test but rose to the occasion as they sealed a 1-0 victory over his former club Boreham Wood.
The 28-year-old netted his first goal for the Stones in the 26th minute to help guide them to a first victory under caretaker manager Stuart Maynard.
He was delighted to get on the score sheet but more pleased to finally end a winless drought as they last sealed a victory back in December against Weymouth.
“We always knew it would be a tough game, they’re a good side and they’re up there pushing for play-offs, but I think first-half we were the better side.
“We were aggressive and in their face, played in our shape, and they didn’t really look like threatening us and we obviously nicked a goal on the counter attack.
“I was pleased to get the goal, I don’t score too many, but it was nice to score. I tend to not get too high up the pitch and am there to protect the back four as much as I can.
“Greeny (Danny Green) and I broke, we managed to win a second ball, and then I managed to toe poke it in from the edge of the box.
“It was a toe pox, but that was the way it dropped, I couldn’t get any other technic on it other than that and it was guided into the far corner.”
He added: “That’s often the way it goes in football, players score against their old clubs or clubs that they have some sort of affiliation to.”