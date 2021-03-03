Wealdstone boss Maynard feels a win has been coming in recent weeks as they beat Boreham Wood

Published: 10:40 AM March 3, 2021

Wealdstone caretaker manager Stuart Maynard feels that result has been coming in recent weeks due to the hard work put in by his squad.

A 26th minute strike from midfielder Connor Smith guided the Stones to a 1-0 victory over Boreham Wood in the National League.

They’ve had to face Torquay United, Sutton United, Eastleigh and Wrexham since Maynard took over the reigns but have finally picked up a win despite two draws along the way against sides battling for the play-off places.

“I thought we started really well and were on the front foot, obviously when we got the goal, they started upping the tempo and come onto us,” Maynard said.

“They moved the ball really well and we had to work really hard to fill the gaps, but I believe that has been coming, as the lads have worked so hard.

“We’ve worked on the defensive shape and how to fill the gaps. I’m really proud of the lads as we’ve been close in games and look at the teams we’ve played.

“We’ve led at half-time, the only game that we hadn’t was at Sutton United, so there has been some big performances against the lads in the top half of the league and we’ve showed that we can compete.”

Wealdstone's Michael Phillips on the ball against Boreham Wood - Credit: Jon Taffel

He added: “We said to the lads before the game that we need to have more leaders out there, organise more especially when things aren’t going our way, then we need to get deep together and be solid.

“It’s not always going to go our way at this level, teams are going to have their moments, and we’ve been good in possession at times but when the opposition have their moment then we’ve got to be solid and have resilience.

“I think we were excellent tonight (Tuesday).”

The boss was also full of praise for midfielder Connor Smith who netted the winner as he feels he has been one of the Stones stand-out players this season.

“I’m delighted for Connor, as Connor has probably been our most consistent performer all season, and he’s been outstanding for us.

Wealdstone midfielder Connor Smith in action against Boreham Wood - Credit: Jon Taffel

“He deserves it, his work ethic, and commitment to the cause is outstanding. He works for Boreham Wood so it’s probably even a bit nicer for him.”

They will now welcome Halifax Town to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday as they look to build on that win.

“We went to Halifax and lost 1-0 down there, but they went down to 9 men, they’re a very good side. They’ve had a lot of injury problems over the past month or so.

“It’s going to be a tough test, there is no easy games, we will be researching them and come up with a game plan ready to go on Saturday."