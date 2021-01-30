Wealdstone bolster squad with loan signings

Published: 2:27 PM January 30, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM January 30, 2021

Wealdstone have announced the loan signing of goalkeeper Harry Isted and midfielder Deshane Dalling while Ashley Charles returns to the club from his loan spell at Concord Rangers.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted has re-joined the club for a third spell on loan from SkyBet Championship club Luton Town.

The keeper first joined the Stones on a two-month loan deal last season, keeping five clean sheets in his 10 National League South appearance and helping Stones toward the National League South title.

He re-joined the club at the start of this season initially on a loan spell that would take him to January, but following a goalkeeping injury at his parent club, was recalled from his spell early after making 11 appearances and keeping two clean sheets.

Midfielder Dalling joins from SkyBet Championship club Queen's Park Rangers.

You may also want to watch:

The 22-year old began his youth career with Staines Town before being scouted by Huddersfield Town, he moved back down south to QPR after a year at the Terriers and made his R's debut in their 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City in January last year.

He then spent the remainder of 2020 on loan at League of Ireland Premier side Cork City where he made a total of 14 appearances and two goals in all competitions.

Charles also returns to the club to give manager Dean Brennan more options.

Postponements meant he only made 4 appearances at the Beachboys, but received high praise during his time there, notably in their 1-0 derby win over Billericay