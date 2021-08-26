Wealdstone looking to bounce back as they face Chesterfield and Southend

Published: 7:30 AM August 26, 2021

Wealdstone will be looking to bounce back after opening day defeat as they head into a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

The Stones will make the trip north to face promotion hopefuls Chesterfield on Saturday before then hosting recently relegated Southend United on Bank Holiday Monday.

They will be determined to build on their second-half display in their 2-1 defeat to Woking on the opening day as they played positively and almost found their way back into the match.

But it’s two tough tests coming up with The Spireites as one of the favourites to win the league title who started the season with a 2-0 win over Aldershot Town.

That is followed by the visit of the Shrimpers, who were relegated from League Two last term, and will be hoping to bounce back under experienced manager Phil Brown.

Striker Josh Umerah said: "Everyone is looking forward to it, the season is still young, people lose games and still win leagues or promotion."