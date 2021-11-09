Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis joins rivals Boreham Wood
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis has joined National League rivals Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old and former Love Island star joined Wealdstone in June 2019 - proving to be an important figure ever since.
Lewis helped the Stones win the National League South in the 2019/20 season that was prematurely cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
In September 2020, following the club's promotion to the National League, Lewis signed a new two-year deal - despite interest from clubs such as Charlton Athletic.
Ipswich, Sunderland, Huddersfield, and Oxford all reportedly showed an interest at the same time as Charlton.
You may also want to watch:
Lewis has played 13 times for the Stones in the National League so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on one occasion.
During the 2020/21 season he played 40 times in the league and netted five goals.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson and Priti Patel visit Neasden to mark Diwali
- 2 Three teenagers jailed for 'senseless' murder of Anthony Adekola in Colindale
- 3 ULEZ anomaly at Wembley Ikea meaning no £12.50-a-day emission fee
- 4 Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow
- 5 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
- 6 Brent cabinet approves 150 council home construction in Alperton
- 7 20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London
- 8 Homeless teen's victory over Brent Council's 'unlawful' housing policy
- 9 Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green
- 10 Closure order slapped on Kilburn estate
He will now join up with former Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy who joined Boreham Wood in the summer.
Wealdstone are expected to announce a new signing imminently.