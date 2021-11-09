Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis joins rivals Boreham Wood

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis has joined National League rivals Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old and former Love Island star joined Wealdstone in June 2019 - proving to be an important figure ever since.

Lewis helped the Stones win the National League South in the 2019/20 season that was prematurely cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In September 2020, following the club's promotion to the National League, Lewis signed a new two-year deal - despite interest from clubs such as Charlton Athletic.

Ipswich, Sunderland, Huddersfield, and Oxford all reportedly showed an interest at the same time as Charlton.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis has played 13 times for the Stones in the National League so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

During the 2020/21 season he played 40 times in the league and netted five goals.

He will now join up with former Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy who joined Boreham Wood in the summer.

Wealdstone are expected to announce a new signing imminently.