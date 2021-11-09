News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis joins rivals Boreham Wood

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM November 9, 2021
Dennon Lewis of Wealdstone scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redb

Dennon Lewis of Wealdstone - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis has joined National League rivals Boreham Wood for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old and former Love Island star joined Wealdstone in June 2019 - proving to be an important figure ever since.

Lewis helped the Stones win the National League South in the 2019/20 season that was prematurely cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In September 2020, following the club's promotion to the National League, Lewis signed a new two-year deal - despite interest from clubs such as Charlton Athletic.

Ipswich, Sunderland, Huddersfield, and Oxford all reportedly showed an interest at the same time as Charlton.

Lewis has played 13 times for the Stones in the National League so far this campaign, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

During the 2020/21 season he played 40 times in the league and netted five goals.

He will now join up with former Wealdstone left-back Jacob Mendy who joined Boreham Wood in the summer.

Wealdstone are expected to announce a new signing imminently.

