Wealdstone assistant Matt Saunders delighted with the defensive improvements after Eastleigh draw

Published: 11:00 AM February 24, 2021

Wealdstone assistant manager Matt Saunders is delighted with how the squad is becoming more defensively solid and rebuilding themselves after playing out a goalless draw with Eastleigh.

Caretaker manager Stuart Maynard recalled Josh Meekings, Michael Phillips, and Connor Smith to the starting line-up following a heavy 4-1 defeat away to Sutton United in mid-week.

It paid off as they picked up a draw against one of the most in-form teams in the National League.

“If I'm being totally honest, I think we’ve had that in the last couple of games, everything could go wrong against Sutton did go wrong but that’s what we’ve worked on in training,” Saunders said.

“We’ve probably had four or five sessions with them and we’ve tried to build from the ground up. I’m not going to go on about what has gone on previously, but in my opinion the lads have kind of been neglected a little bit, and we need to rebuild them.

“It’s like a house we can’t come in, paint it decorate it and everything, we have to start from the ground up. You start with your defence and that’s what we’ve done.

“The positives are Torquay we looked solid, Sutton we were solid, one shot it’s offside and it’s a goal. Second shot Ashley Charles gets sent off and you can’t ask for much more than that.

“We’re in games and that’s the foundations we’ve built.”

In the 21st minute Wealdstone midfielder Danny Green released a shot from the edge of the box which was saved following his solo run.

“Greeny had a great chance, great feet, and that’s what I was really pleased with because we’ve tried to address the defensive side of the game and that doesn't just mean the back four. That means everybody.

“Against Sutton we were disappointed with the threat we posed in the first-half obviously after going down to 10-men it’s difficult but I thought today (Tuesday) we moved the ball a hell of a lot better.

“That comes in stages, now we have got that defensive base, we need to work on how we break teams down and how we’re a threat.”

The former Dagenham & Redbridge player also praised Eastleigh and how well they’ve been doing this season – therefore knows they must take the positives out of the game.

“They are, let’s make no bones about it, they’re a really good team. They’re spending loads of money. They’re in great form and that’s no easy game.

“We’ve had Torquay away, Sutton away and then Eastleigh at home, so to nullify them for 75 minutes is a massive step in the right direction.

“I don’t really care that we haven’t scored as if we keep playing like we have then the goals will come as we’ve got good players.

“Good players don’t turn into bad players over night, but we need to work with them on the training ground, they need guidance from us and the game plan.”