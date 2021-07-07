Wealdstone sign Josh Umerah, Matt Buse and defender Nikola Tavares

Published: 8:41 AM July 7, 2021

Torquay United's Matt Buse sees his penalty saved by Hartlepool United goalkeeper Bradley James to end the shoot-out during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Ashton Gate, Bristol. - Credit: PA

Wealdstone have announced the signings of forward Joshua Umerah, midfielder Matt Buse and defender Nikola Tavares.

Umerah was previously at National League play-off finalists Torquay United and made 32 appearances, scoring six times as the Gulls narrowly missed out on promotion following play-off final heartbreak to Hartlepool United.

He came through the academy system at Charlton Athletic where he made three senior appearances and also spent time out on loan at Kilmarnock, Wycombe Wanderers and Boreham Wood before joining Ebbsfleet United in the National League in 2018.

Whilst the Fleet were relegated to the National League South at the end of that season, his performances earned him a move to Torquay United where he was a key figure in the Gulls early season form that put them top of the table in the first half of the season.

Stones boss Stuart Maynard said: "Josh is one that was very sought after, so we're delighted to have him. He played a part in Torquay's season where they got to the play-off final, so he's another player with serious National League pedigree.

"He's a physical centre forward who will stretch teams and be a focal point for us to build off. He will add to us in both boxes, which is going to be paramount in our success moving forwards.

"To get him over other teams in this division is brilliant and it's great he is buying into what we are trying to achieve here."

Buse also joins the Stones after previously playing for Torquay United. Buse made a total of 37 appearances, scoring twice over two seasons at Plainmoor, with his last appearance coming from the subs bench in the play-off final defeat to Hartlepool United.

He joined the Gulls after a prolific spell at Taunton Town where he made over 100 appearances, helping the Peacocks reach the FA Cup First Round Proper in 2016 and winning promotion to the Southern League Premier in 2018, narrowly missing out on promotion to the National League South the previous year.

He had loan spells at Bath City and Chippenham Town in the stop-start National League South season last year and has played for Weymouth, Gosport Borough and came through the youth ranks at Yeovil Town. Buse has also represented England at under-19 level in Futsal.

Stones boss Stuart Maynard said: "Matt's been a player we've admired for a long time. He's an old school box-to-box midfield player who has an incredible engine. He will arrive in the box and provide us goals from midfield.

"He's another that played a part in Torquay's season and brings us more National League experience which is vital moving forwards. He's got that hunger to get into the Football League and he's a major signing for a club like ours."

Tavares signs a new deal at the Stones after joining in March last season from Crystal Palace but unfortunately picked up an injury on his debut against Solihull Moors which kept him out of the remainder of the season.

The South African-born defender has represented Croatia at U20 level and despite not making an appearance for Palace, made the first team subs bench several times in the past two seasons in the Premier League and EFL Cup fixtures.

He has also played at Brentford, Middlesbrough, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at youth level.

On rejoining the Stones, manager Stuart Maynard had this to say: "Nik's a lad who came in and played one game for us last season. Unfortunately he got injured, but it was largely due to him having to be thrown in the deep end due to our situation at the time.

"He's athletic, a good one versus one defender and has a mentality that is second to none. Again we had to fight off clubs from higher, so it's brilliant to get him signed and we're looking forward to working with him."