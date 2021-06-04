Wealdstone announce retained list which includes six departures

Published: 8:11 PM June 4, 2021

Wealdstone have announced the departures of Michee Efete, Connor Smith, Danny Green, Dan Wishart, Moses Emmanuel and Jorome Slew ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Jake Askew, Jack Cawley, Ashley Charles, Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy, Jerome Okimo, Danny Parish, Michael Phillips and Connor Stevens all remain in contract with the Stones for next season.

These nine players join Craig Fasanmade, who we had already announced as signed for the new season.

Academy players Elijah Hearn and Tecane Shrowder also remain at the club after making two first-team appearances each in the league this season.

The club is currently in negotiations with four of last season's first team squad which include Charlee Hughes, Alex Dyer, Nikola Tavares and Josh Meekings.

Loan players Joseph Olowu, George Shelvey, Riley-Jay Harbottle, George Langston and Sonny Blu Lo-Everton have all returned to their parent clubs