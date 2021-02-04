Wealdstone announce player exits

Published: 11:48 AM February 4, 2021

Wealdstone have announced the departure of four members of their playing squad, following the exit of manager Dean Brennan.

Maxim Kouogun, Josh Debayo, Rob Swaine and Mo Diallo will all leave the National League club, having only recently joined the playing staff.

Kouogun, previously with Harrogate Town, made just one appearance for Stones in an away defeat against Hartlepool United, and Debayo was another who only played once - in the Boxing Day loss at Maidenhead United.

Swaine and Diallo were not seen in a Wealdstone shirt and have been released, with Swaine returning to Isthmian League North side Brentwood Town after signing a dual registration deal with the Essex club.

A statement on the Wealdstone club website said: "We thank all four players for their efforts for the club this season and wish them all the best with their future careers."

Wealdstone make the long trip north to Darlington for a last-16 tie in the FA Trophy on Saturday, when Stuart Maynard will take charge of the side.