Wealdstone fall to yet another defeat away to Altrincham

Published: 11:09 PM January 26, 2021

Wealdstone were comfortably beaten 2-0 by in-form Altrincham at Moss Lane on Tuesday night with goals from Josh Hancock and substitute Tom Peers sealing the win for the hosts.

Stones boss Dean Brennan made one change to the side that lost to Aldershot Town on the weekend with Jack Cawley coming in for the injured Josh Meekings at centre-back.

The home side were in control of the game throughout and had their first big chance on 15 minutes when Matty Kosylo played Hancock through on goal, his effort beat Stuart Moore but also went wide of the post.

Altrincham captain Jake Moult was then gifted a chance, chesting down a long ball from Connor Hampson in the Stones area but then poking his effort over the bar.

Toby Mullarkey should've produced better than his effort on 33 minutes; heading a diving header over the bar from a corner.

You may also want to watch:

However on 39 minutes Altrincham got the goal they deserved when Hancock headed in unmarked from a corner delivery.

The only chance of note for the Stones fell just before half time when Alex Dyer's pinpoint cross found Moses Emmanuel but he nodded his effort into the ground and Altrincham cleared.

Wealdstone midfielder Connor Smith in action against Altrincham - Credit: Jon Taffel

Unfortunately for the Stones the second half performance levels for both sides remained the same. The Stones began with some half chances for Danny Green and Cawley from an overhead kick but that was as good as it got for Wealdstone.

Altrincham substitutes Ryan Colclough and Peers made a strong impact on the game. With Colcough smashing an effort off the post within a minute of coming onto the pitch.

The visitors found Moore in inspired form, he first denying Hancock who spun Connor Smith on the edge of the box but the Stones keeper palmed his low effort round the post.

When Moore was beat the woodwork came to the rescue again. Colclough and Peers linked up with the latter smashing a six-yard effort at goal but also smashing it off the crossbar and over.

Despite his efforts the game was put to bed on 79 minutes. Moore first denied Peers with an outstanding point-blank save but within seconds the ball had been delivered back into the substitute who poked in from close range.

Wealdstone head to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Altrincham: Thompson, Senior, Mullarkey, Hannigan, Hampson, Moult (c), Smith, Mooney, Hancock, Kosylo (Colclough 64), Harrison (Peers 74).

Unused subs: White, Sutton, Richman.

Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Okimo (c), Cawley, Mendy, Smith, Phillips (Hughes 71), Dyer (Wishart 82), Green, Emmanuel, Lewis.

Subs not used: Askew, Kouougun, Lench.