Match Report
National League
Wealdstone F.C
Dennon Lewis (19)
Alex Dyer (27)
Moses Emmanuel (83)
Aldershot Town F.C
Jon Nouble (7)
Jermaine Anderson (39)
Chike Kandi (42)
Josh Rees (76)
Stones suffer a narrow defeat to Aldershot in seven goal thriller
Credit: Jon Taffel
Wealdstone suffered a 4-3 defeat in a seven goal thriller at Grosvenor Vale.
Shots George Fowler found Jon Nouble at the back post who made no mistake as he found the Stones bottom left corner to make it 1-0 in the seventh minute.
Dennon Lewis cut in on his right and whipped a shot into Aldershot's top right hand corner to make it 1-1 in the 18th minute of play.
Midfielder Alex Dyer cut it back to Danny Green in the Aldershot penalty area which Alex Finney blocked off the line shortly after.
The hosts Michael Phillips found Dyer who calmly slotted it into the bottom right corner to put the Stones ahead in the 28th minute of play.
Nouble then found Mohammed Bettamer who fired an effort at the Stones goal but it goes into Stuart Moore's side netting.
In the 29th minute a corner was whipped in which found midfielder Jermaine Anderson at the back post who picked out the back of the Stones net with his second attempt at goal.
Three minutes later Aldershot grabbed the lead as former Haringey Borough attacker Nouble cut back and played the ball to Chike Kandi who slotted it past Moore to take a 3-2 lead into the half-time break.
Early in the second-half Stuart Moore was forced to pull off a triple save and keep his side in the contest.
However the Shots attacker Bettamer found Josh Rees unmarked in the box who fired into the Stones bottom left hand corner for Aldershots fourth in the 75th minute.
Five minutes later Wealdstone right-back Michee Efete was hacked down inside the box and they were awarded a penalty.
Striker Moses Emmanuel made no mistake as he dispatched it from the penalty spot.
The Stones couldn't find an equaliser in the dying stages and ended up losing 4-3.
Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Meekings (Cawley 46), Okimo (c), Mendy, Smith, Phillips, Dyer, Green (Lench 77), Emmanuel, Lewis.
Unused subs: Askew, Hughes, Wishart.
Aldershot Town: Walker, Fowler, Lyons-Foster, Finney, Ogie, Edser, Rees (c), Anderson, Nouble (Whittingham 84), Bettamer, Kandi (Colombie 84).
Unused subs: James, Sendles-White Rowe.