Albert Adomah nets a last minute winner for QPR away to Watford

Published: 9:41 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM February 1, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Albert Adomah (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers substitute Albert Adomah netted a 90th minute winner to help them seal a 2-1 victory over in-form Watford.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney opened the scoring from the spot before goals from Charlie Austin and Adomah sealed the three points for Mark Warburton's men at Vicarage Road.

R’s boss Mark Warburton made three changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Derby County with new signing Stefan Johansen coming in alongside Macauley Bonne and Lee Wallace in place of the injured Lyndon Dykes as well as Niko Hamalainen and Chris Willock.

The Hornets made three changes of their own with Jeremy Ngakia, Francisco Sierralta and Joao Pedro coming into the line-up in place of Andre Gray, Adam Masina and Kiko Femenía while handing a place on the bench to youngster Sam Dalby.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. - Credit: PA

The visitors ramped up the early pressure with some dazzling footwork and crosses from youngster Ilias Chair which led to a few corners that had to be cleared away by Xisco Munoz’s men.

In the 13th minute of play QPR striker Charlie Austin brought the ball down with his chest, turned and fired, but it was comfortably held by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann before Austin then headed a Chair cross over the crossbar shortly after.

Watford then finally had a chance of their own as they won two corners in quick succession the latter leading to Francisco Sierralta connecting with the ball with a powerful header but QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng made a superb stretching save to deny his effort in the 30th minute.

Four minutes later Hornets midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah drilled an effort from just inside the box after a free-kick bounced into his path but it was deflected behind for a corner as the hosts began to find their feet.

Joao Pedro then nodded a Marc Navarro cross high and wide as the half-time whistle approached at Vicarage Road.

Early in the second-half QPR broke forward with the ball coming out to the right for Charlie Austin who had a shot deflected wide for a corner which was cleared down the other end where Sarr had a shot denied by Dieng.

In the 51st minute 22-year-old Sarr continued to be the danger man for the hosts and he was brought down by Geoff Cameron inside the box to award the Hornets a penalty.

Captain Troy Deeney stepped up and drilled the ball home past Dieng from the spot to give Watford a 1-0 lead.

Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Monday February 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

The R’s attacking midfielder Chair whipped a cross in and striker Macauley Bonne stretched out and got on the end of it, but it was just not enough as Bachmann held onto it with 20 minutes left to play.

QPR were rewarded for their hard work in the 73rd minute as substitute Chris Willock whipped in a cross from the right flank that was headed home at the back post by striker Austin for his 50th goal at the club in just 93 appearances.

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Monday February 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

Three minutes later defender Rob Dickie had to deny a Tom Cleverley shot on the goal line to keep the score at 1-1.

QPR fan and winger made a huge impact off the bench as he found a winner for the visitors in the 90th minute with his first goal for the club as he coolly slotted home a Todd Kane cross into the bottom left corner.

Watford: Bachmann, Navarro, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia (Wilmot 83), Sarr, Chalobah (Zinckernagel 83), Cleverley, Hughes (Sema 66), Deeney, Joao Pedro (Gray 66)

Unused subs: Elliot, Barrett, Cathcart, Hungbo, Dalby.

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Wallace, Ball, Johansen (Willock 66), Chair (Adomah 82), Bonne (Thomas 89), Austin (Kelman 82).

Unused subs: Lumley, Kakay, Hamalainen, Bettache.