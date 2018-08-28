Search

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2019

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

2019 NBAE

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal feels London is becoming a hub for American sports ahead of his side’s clash with New York Knicks this weekend.

The Wizards will go head to head with the Knicks at the O2 Arena this evening (8pm) in the annual NBA London game.

The 25-year-old American feels it is good to have fans in the UK of American sport to expand the games.

“For sure, we have the (American) Football over here every year, now basketball and baseball,” Beal said.

“It’s amazing, like I said before it’s definitely a sports hub and it’s exciting – l wouldn’t be surprised if they had a team over here down the line, so I think it’s amazing that we’re able to expand the game and that we have fans over here and people that love the game and support the game.

“I think it’s great for basketball.”

The former Florida Gators man says he believes they could eventually put a team in London in the future.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if they had a team eventually over here.

“It’d be crazy – I definitely hope it will happen one day. So why not, that’s my opinion.”

The St Louis native is excited by the opportunity of playing at the O2 Arena and wants to embrace it.

“I think it’s awesome; it’s amazing as it expands the NBA game and I think everyone is a huge fan.

“It warms our heart to know that we have so many fans, not only in the States but worldwide.

“London is a big basketball hub so we’re excited and blessed to be here, as not everyone has this opportunity, so I’m embracing it, the team’s embracing it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Beal also revealed he may also come back to London for a visit in the summer as it’s just a business trip this time round.

“We’re doing a pretty good job but it’s a business trip at the end of the day.

“I always tell myself that if I love (London) that much I can come back in the summer and really have fun.

“For me, this is all about getting a little feel of the culture and sightseeing, but the biggest thing is just about making sure I’m ready.”

