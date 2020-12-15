Warburton: QPR showed character against Stoke

Published: 9:27 PM December 15, 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) with Macauley Bonne (right) after their match against Stoke at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton felt his players deserved credit following their goalless draw with Stoke City in the Championship on Tuesday.

The stalemate extended QPR's winless run to six matches, but their boss was pleased with how his side faced up to a spell of Stoke pressure in the second half.

He said: "We started the game well but to be fair to Stoke they started the second half in the same fashion. We were chasing shadows in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

"I thought the boys showed a lot of character on the hour mark because we were under the cosh. Stoke were throwing men forward and have good players, good presence and a lot of experience in their squad.

"But our players stood up as a team and defended the goal. Then we started to come into the game more. I was pleased with the character they showed in that last half an hour to finish the game strongly.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a game of few chances for both teams. It was very hard to break down defences. After the disappointing run it's a big point. We're pleased with the clean sheet but you always want to win your home games."

QPR are set to travel to lowly Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday (3pm), when they will hope to end their wait for a win.