QPR duo Warburton and Willock scoop Championship awards double

Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November 2021 Mark Warburton of Queens Park Rangers - Credit: Robbie Stephenson/JMP

QPR boss Mark Warburton and attacker Chris Willock have been named Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month for November respectively.

During the month, Warburton’s Rangers collected 13 points from a possible 15 to strengthen our place in the top six - also scoring in every game.

Warburton said: “November was obviously a fantastic month for us.



“I want to stress that this is never an individual award – it's always a team one, so all credit to the players and staff who have worked so tirelessly over what is a really demanding schedule.

“As I said, it’s a team award and now we have to keep on pushing forward.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman explained: “The Hoops have added consistency to ability so far this season and that has allowed them to mix it at the top of the Championship table.

“The questions should probably stop now over how long QPR can continue this run, as it’s becoming increasingly clear that Mark Warburton’s team have become genuine promotion candidates. With 13 more points in the bag, he’s a very worthy Manager of the Month recipient.”

Meanwhile, Willock picks up the Player of the Month gong after an outstanding month personally.

In Willock’s four games, Rangers scored six goals, three from his teasing crosses, while he scored the other three - a delightful curler at Blackpool, a clever lofted finish against Luton and a sweetly-controlled volley at Derby.

Warburton continued: “We’re all absolutely delighted to see Chris named Player of the Month.

“We’re thrilled with his continued development and this award is fully justified.

“He’s improving on his goals and his assists – and there is no doubt that there is more to come from Chris in the weeks and months ahead.”



