Girls just want to have fun with RunTogether

The latest news from the Track Academy club

Females of all ages and fitness levels are invited to a new Track Academy running club on Saturday mornings at the Willesden Sports Centre.

RunTogether is aimed at women and girls who are looking to start or get back into running.

Two qualified and friendly athletics coaches lead the sessions which start at 9am and cost just £2.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry said: “RunTogether is a great way to begin or restart your fitness journey amongst a supportive community.

“Our coaches have decades of experience between them, and are the perfect mentors for anyone who wants to improve their running and general fitness.

“There is no judgement or expectations on any of our runners, who are encouraged to set their own personal goals.

“Everyone is different, and we want our participants to progress at a pace which is comfortable for them.”

“We hope to see lots of new faces at the Saturday sessions over the next few weeks.”

If you’d like to go along to a RunTogether session, call 07956 715052 or email events@trackacademy.co.uk to register your interest.

The meeting point on Saturday mornings is outside the main entrance of the sports centre.

You can also chat to a member of the team in person before attending if you wish.

Simply pop into the sports centre on Donnington Road on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 4-6.30pm, or on Saturday mornings from 9am-10am.

*Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London which supports Sport for Social Change.

You can also learn more about Track Academy by visiting their website at trackacademy.co.uk.