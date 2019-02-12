Track Academy’s Earle wins national title

Track Academy athlete Reece Earle stormed to victory in the 60m at the National Indoor Championships in Sheffield last month.

Earle won gold in the under-15 boys’ final with a time of 7.16 seconds, having achieved a personal best of 7.12 seconds in his semi-final.

The teenager also took home a bronze medal in the under-15 boys’ 200m, which he ran in 23.56 seconds.

Meanwhile, Earle’s four team-mates all secured personal bests over the two-day England Athletics championships.

On day one of the meet, Tajaih Kidd ran 7.54 seconds to win the first heat of the under-15 boys’ 60m.

Fellow Track Academy star Clayton Jacinto finished heat three of the same competition in 7.71 seconds.

Elsewhere, Milan McNeil completed the eighth heat of the under-17 women’s race in 8.36 seconds.

Ruth-Ann Otaruoh’s personal best of 10.88m in the under-15 girls’ triple jump came on day two.

Track Academy founder Connie Henry said: “The results from the National Indoor Championships are absolutely fantastic.

“Reece’s medals and the team’s personal bests are richly deserved, and highlight how much hard work goes on at Willesden Sports Centre each and every week.

“We’re all so proud of these five wonderful athletes, especially as they spent time doing extra school work over the weekend.”

It certainly was a memorable weekend for the Track Academy youngsters that competed in Sheffield and they will hope to add to that success soon.

*Track Academy is a registered charity which uses sport for social change among young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Academy members are given inspiration to succeed both on and off the track.

Alongside athletics coaching, they attend education sessions to help them gain qualifications, encouraging them to carve out fulfilling lives away from negative influences.

Track Academy is partnered with the College of North West London which supports Sport for Social Change.